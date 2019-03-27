P.E.I. Liberal plan promises $10M for primary industries, environment

The P.E.I. Liberal party will encourage job growth in P.E.I.'s farming and fishing industries as well as work toward a sustainable environment if elected, says party leader Wade MacLauchlan.

The party continues to release its platform leading up to the provincial election April 23.

"The Liberal plan for agriculture and fisheries will build on that track record in a way that encourages well-paid and rewarding jobs," MacLauchlan said in a written news release Monday.

Shoreline protection, solar incentive

The Liberals promise to spend $8 million over the next four years on shoreline protection initiatives to assess, map and respond to flood risk.

The Liberals also promised to spend $1 million in new reforestation to assist in carbon dioxide capture, and promised a solar electricity incentive for Island homeowners.

It also offers a new $1 million fund through crop insurance to help with practices designed to improve soil health, and spend more on in aquaculture.

The Liberals reiterated a previous commitment to new public electric vehicle charging stations — last November's provincial capital budget included $730,000 for the new chargers — and also promised tax rebates for Islanders to purchase and install home charging stations.

The Liberals propose the expansion of Team Seafood and P.E.I. Farm Team programs, which offer students incentives to work in fish processing plants and on farms.

The Liberal plan would also establish a new "Food Island" export program to help harvesters and processors expand markets.

More P.E.I. news