Liberals propose property tax cut, rental rebate

The P.E.I. Liberal Party proposed a number of measures designed to lower the cost of living for Islanders, in a campaign announcement Friday morning in Summerside.

Islanders will vote in a provincial election April 23.

Two proposals were aimed at the growing cost of housing: a 10 per cent reduction in property tax on the first $200,000 of a home's assessed value, and a $300 annual rebate on rents for units under $1,500 per month.

"By reducing property taxes, we will help to reduce the cost of home ownership," said Leader Wade MacLauchlan in a news release.

"Our new Rental Rebate will enhance affordability for thousands of Islanders and their families."

Another initiative would provide support for families caring for seniors who are still at home. A new Home First Initiative would provide a benefit of as much as $500 per month.

Also on the tax front, the Liberals would increase the basic personal exemption on income tax to $10,000 by 2020. In that same year, it would introduce a tax break for children involved in extra-curricular activities.

The party promised to raise the minimum wage to $14 per hour by 2022.

