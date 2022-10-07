Sharon Cameron to lead P.E.I. Liberal Party

Sharon Cameron will officially become the new leader of the P.E.I. Liberal Party on Nov. 19.

The call for nominations closed on Sunday. The party waited a few extra days in case telecommunications problems following Fiona had interfered with nominations, but Cameron was the sole candidate.

"A competition creates that energy ... but it also creates clarity and it sharpens your position. But I still believe we can do that," said Cameron.

"Things don't always work out the way we think they should but you move on and you focus on the job at hand. So that's what I'm going to do."

Rebuilding is top priority

Cameron, a former provincial deputy minister and a past CEO of the Workers Compensation Board, said right now she is focused on rebuilding the party, and making sure people can get to know her is the first step.

That is done by talking to people, listening to people, working with MLAs and caucus, she said.

"Obviously it's a big, big job but we've already started. We've started having those discussions and planning."

I have to stay focused on the province and rebuilding the districts. — Sharon Cameron

Another challenge Cameron is facing is winning a seat in the next provincial election.

"First and foremost I have to gain the confidence of the entire membership and then strategize after that," she said.

"I have to stay focused on the province and rebuilding the districts."

Deciding where to run

District 16 Cornwall-Meadowbank was held by the Liberals for decades until last year when the Progressive Conservatives won the spot.

Despite living in Cornwall, Cameron said right now she is not sure in which district she will run.

"That's a decision that will come in time," she said. "But District 16 was amazing and it was a wonderful experience and I've I have a lot of good support here."