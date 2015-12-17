Liberal-NDP deal will help government 'get things done,' says MP

Charlottetown Liberal MP Sean Casey says he was surprised when he heard his party had reached a supply and confidence agreement with the NDP, but he thinks it is a good idea.

The deal was announced Tuesday. Under the agreement the Liberal minority government will follow a specific timeline for creating a national dental care program and progress toward a national pharmacare program.

That is the supply side of the deal. On the confidence side, the NDP would support the government on confidence motions, which includes budgets, until June 2025. The Liberals also agree not to call an election before that time.

Casey said he believes expanding the public health-care system is something Canadians, and Islanders in particular, can get behind. He also believes Canadians will like the stability it will bring to Parliament.

The government should not get too comfortable in the deal, says former MP Wayne Easter. (CBC)

"We just went through an election where it seemed to be the biggest issue was, why are we having an election. So this ensures that we're not going to be hearing that until 2025," he said.

"I think the message that was sent by Canadians, by sending a minority Parliament here that closely resembled the one that was in place before the election, was 'We expect you to work together.' Well, that's what we're doing."

The deal will give the Liberal Party some more comfort as it puts together budgets as the country comes out of the pandemic. Stimulus spending was necessary to keep the economy afloat during the pandemic, said Casey, but now that it's done he expects there will be some belt tightening.

Accountability to Parliament

While the agreement may add stability to the government, it also appears to take away some of the power of Parliamentarians to hold the government accountable. Casey said that does not concern him.

"I would say almost all the time a confidence vote is driven by favourable polling numbers, the sense that this is the time to take the government down," he said.

"In theory it involves Parliament losing confidence in the government, but in reality it's a heck of a lot more about partisanship than anything more noble."

Wayne Easter, who served nine terms as a Liberal MP in Malpeque before retiring at the last election, cautioned the government may not want to get too comfortable in the arrangement it has made.

"There could be a false sense of security here," said Easter.

"This is a minority Parliament. It will remain a minority Parliament."

He noted this is a deal made by the leaders, and the leaders will need to control their MPs' votes in order to keep it.