Voluntary IDs should remain free after driver's licence fees reinstated, says Liberal MLA

Liberal MLA Heath MacDonald is calling on P.E.I.'s PC government to continue to offer voluntary IDs at no cost when driver's licence fees are brought back next year.

The fees were scrapped earlier this year by the previous Liberal government to offset the one cent rise in gas tax that came into effect in April.

But MacDonald said he is hoping the voluntary identification cards remain free of charge.

"[Government] can take another look at this and ensure that people with disabilities and seniors, you know, who have their licences revoked due to age and so on, that they can still access a voluntary ID for free," he said.

It's used for almost everything including picking up prescriptions or flying. — Heath MacDonald, Liberal MLA

Last month, the PC government decided fees will be reinstated on Jan. 1, 2020.

A five-year licence will cost $113 when the changes come into effect.

Minimal cost to government

MacDonald is worried the cost associated with voluntary IDs will negatively affect vulnerable Islanders who may not be able to drive, but still require identification.

"It's a minimal cost of $50, I believe, for five years on a voluntary ID," he said.

MacDonald said the cost could be a lot for an individual, but is minimal for government and should be covered by the province. He said people who do not drive need voluntary IDs.

"We should be able to provide that for free and ensure those people have adequate identification. And it's used for almost everything including picking up prescriptions or flying," he said.

If we can reduce the cost a little bit to those people, then I think it is important. — Heath MacDonald, Liberal MLA

MacDonald said he's heard concerns from constituents and is asking Transportation Minister Steven Myers to reconsider the government's position.

MacDonald has written a letter to the local newspaper and has brought the topic up in the legislature, he said.

"I think it is important. These are the smaller things a lot of people don't think of, but if you are on a fixed income or you are a parent looking at an aging individual with disabilities … the money can go somewhere else," MacDonald said.

"If we can reduce the cost a little bit to those people, then I think it is important that the government takes another look at it."

The Green Party had also said in the legislature that the voluntary IDs should be free.

When contacted by CBC, transportation officials said the minister is out of the province and will have a response later this week.

