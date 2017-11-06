P.E.I. Liberals aiming for new leader by year end

The P.E.I. Liberal Party still hasn't set a date for electing a new leader, but it has set a time frame.

A convention had been scheduled for November 2021, but that was cancelled when it looked like the party would not be able to hold the convention in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Our priority is to make sure that Islanders have a chance to select a new Liberal leader by the end of this year," party president Don Leary told Island Morning host Wayne Thibodeau.

P.E.I.'s next general election is scheduled for October 2023. Premier Dennis King could call one earlier, but with a majority government he is unlikely to be forced to.

The party currently has four sitting MLAs and is headed by interim leader Sonny Gallant.

A new threat

The 2019 election was a disaster for the Liberals. They fell from government to third-party status.

"They've been down before, but never as a third party," says UPEI political scientist Don Desserud.

The position of P.E.I. Liberal leader is still a prestigious one, says UPEI political scientist Don Desserud. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"There was never another party that was seen as a threat and a vote taker."

The Green party is P.E.I.'s Official Opposition. With the Progressive Conservatives taking about the same number of votes in 2015 and 2019, it appears the Greens got there mostly by taking votes from the Liberals, said Desserud.

Following previous big losses, the Liberals could feel assured their turn would come again, but they can't be certain of that this time, he said.

Little hope of 2023 victory

The Liberals will pin their hopes on attracting a star candidate, which is certainly a possibility, said Desserud. Liberal leader on P.E.I. remains a prestigious position, but there are particular challenges.

If the new leader comes from outside the current group of MLAs there will be no political salary for about a year while waiting for the election. With the party in debt from the 2019 election there may not be much ability to offer a salary.

Nor are the prospects a lot better after a 2023 election. There has not been a one-term government on P.E.I. in more than 50 years.

"They won't say this out loud, but whoever becomes the leader, you know, behind closed doors, will be told the chances of the party winning the next election will be slim," said Desserud.

The party's provincial executive has been meeting with district executives over the last few months, and Leary said despite the challenges Liberals are upbeat.

"The general feeling is we have nowhere to go but up," he said.