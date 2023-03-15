P.E.I. Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron stepping down

P.E.I. Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron is stepping down as head of the party after failing to win a seat in the 2023 provincial election.

Cameron ran in District 17: New Haven-Rocky Point and placed third. Green Leader Bevan-Baker, the incumbent, won the hotly contested seat by just 106 votes over second place PC Donalda Docherty.

"We accomplished a lot in the recent election, holding off a PC sweep and capturing Official Opposition status," Cameron said in a news release.

"However, in the absence of winning my seat and being able to sit in the legislature, I need to put the party first and step aside. I fully intend to stay engaged as a Liberal and will be actively supporting the Liberal Party in District 17 in the next election."

Details about who the interim leader will be and the timing of the future leadership convention will be announced shortly, she said.

Cameron held the post as the party's leader from November until now, roughly five months. She was the first full-time leader for the party since former premier Wade MacLauchlan. Ever since the party has had former MLAs Robert Mitchell and Sonny Gallant hold that position.

Her resignation follows an election where the Liberals saw their worst popular vote share in history. The party went into the four-week campaign with four seats and held on to three, taking in 12,876 votes — 17.2 per cent of the popular vote.

MLAs Hal Perry, Robert Henderson and Gord McNeilly won their districts in what was a crushing performance from the PCs across the province. The PCs claimed 22 of P.E.I.'s 27 seats.

With the Greens sinking to two seats in the legislature, the Liberals will become the Official Opposition in the house.

It will be the first time there has been a Liberal Opposition since the 2003-2007 Binns PC government.

'Your voice mattered'

In her release, Cameron said Monday's result is "a testament to the positive impact" the three returning MLAs had in their districts. Cameron thanked the Liberal executive, members and volunteers for positioning the party for the future.

She also thanked Islanders for voting for her party, and her family for supporting her throughout her time as leader.

Liberal Leader Sharon Cameron at the party's leadership convention in November, 2022. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

"To all the Islanders who voted for us — I want you to know that your voice was heard, and your vote mattered. The Liberal caucus members you elected are proud to take on the role of Official Opposition and will continue to advocate for the issues that are important to you," Cameron said.



"But most of all, I want to thank my family, who gave me their full and undivided loyalty. Without those personal and unrecognized sacrifices, a run in politics is not possible. I am proud of all we have accomplished together as a party, and I look forward to continuing to work with you in the years to come."