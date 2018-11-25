P.E.I. Liberal Party names Robert Mitchell interim leader

The P.E.I. Liberals have named Robert Mitchell, MLA for Charlottetown-Winsloe, interim leader.

"I would like to thank my caucus members and our party executive for putting their support behind me," Mitchell said in a news release.

Mitchell said he was aware the party needs to rebuild.

"I am excited by the opportunity this presents for our caucus and our party."

The priorities moving forward will be to prepare for the upcoming legislative session and to connect with grassroots members, he said in the release.

Party president Marilyn Lowther, said in the release, that Mitchell brings stability and experience to the role of interim leader.

"I am confident that his proven dedication to the Liberal Party, his constituents, and Islanders will serve our party well going forward."

Robert Mitchell was first elected in 2007, and has been re-elected in every election since. In 2015, he was appointed minister of communities, land and environment and in January of 2018 he was appointed minister of health and wellness.

