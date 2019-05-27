Interim Liberal leader victim of Facebook Messenger hoax

If Islanders received a message from Robert Mitchell on Facebook recently, it may not have actually been from him.

Mitchell posted on his Facebook page Tuesday warning people his Facebook Messenger had been duplicated and was sending out messages to people on his friends list.

The fake account was using the same picture and name as Mitchell's current profile.

The issue came to the attention of the District 10 MLA when some Facebook users notified the Liberal Party office Tuesday said Marcia Beck, the party's director of communications and external relations.

"Two different people specifically noticed that in the message that was coming from a Robert Mitchell account it said, 'Using messenger without Facebook.'"

Nothing malicious

They also noticed the fake account had been recently created.

"These people had existing relationships with Robert and knew that his account was not recently created," Beck said.

Beck said the party has determined Mitchell's Facebook account wasn't duplicated, just the Messenger app.

The messages that were sent out were not malicious, she added.

"All that we have gathered so far is that it was just a 'Hello' message."

However, the party remains concerned the account could send inappropriate messages under the guise of Mitchell.

"He is the leader of the party. So, there was concern that this person or group may send inappropriate messages, but there has been no report of that," Beck said.

Beck said the party has reported the issue to Facebook and Mitchell has changed all his passwords as a security measure.

'Not so much an attack on the person'

Beck said she hasn't heard that any other Island politician has had their Facebook Messenger cloned.

"Often when this is done, it's not so much an attack on the person — the user account itself. But if somebody is a public figure what they may do is try to reach out to different followers for data-mining."

Beck noted it seems to be a common thing that happens with Facebook.

Recently, Mitchell faced scrutiny for attending an anti-abortion rally in Charlottetown. His attendance drew criticism from abortion rights supporters and group started an online petition calling for Mitchell to resign.

Beck said she doesn't think the cloning has anything to do with the criticism Mitchell faced.

