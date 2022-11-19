Sharon Cameron officially crowned new Liberal leader on P.E.I.

Cornwall resident Sharon Cameron is officially the new leader of the Liberal Party of P.E.I.

The news comes as no surprise. Cameron was the only candidate to put her name forward when nominations closed last month.

She was officially crowned on Saturday at the party's annual general meeting and leadership convention at East Wiltshire School.

"Today is a special day marking our important journey together," Cameron said after she was introduced as the new leader.

Cameron said it is a "privilege" to lead the party. "We're more inclined to be inclusive than tearing each other down."

Cameron is a former provincial deputy minister and a past CEO of the Workers Compensation Board. She is a member of the board of the P.E.I. United Way and Charlottetown Meals on Wheels, and sat on the COVID-19 emergency fund committee that was responsible for allocating money to community groups and organizations through the onset of the pandemic.

Election in 2023

Now, she will seek to win a seat in the next provincial election, which can be held no later than Oct. 2, 2023.

Cameron has not indicated where she will run.

District 16 Cornwall-Meadowbank was held by the Liberals for decades until last year when Heath MacDonald resigned to run federally. Mark McLane, now the minister of finance in the PC government, won the spot in a byelection.

About 150 people attended the event at East Wiltshire School on Saturday. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

The Liberals are currently the third party in the P.E.I. Legislature, with four MLAs. The Liberals were without a leader since Wade MacLauchlan stepped down in 2019. Sonny Gallant had been heading the party in the interim.