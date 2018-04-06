Sonny Gallant named interim leader of P.E.I. Liberal Party

Sonny Gallant was named the interim leader for the P.E.I. Liberal Party Thursday night in Cornwall.

The MLA for District 24 Evangeline – Miscouche was first elected in 2007 and was re-elected in 2011, 2015 and in the most recent provincial election in April.

"I'm pretty excited," Gallant said.

A little over four months ago, Robert Mitchell took on the role as interim leader for the party after Wade MacLauchlan stepped down following a loss in the provincial election. Mitchell, who is the MLA for Charlottetown-Winsloe, stepped down as interim leader last week saying he made the move to give consideration to permanent leadership.

Gallant said the Liberals need to "rebuild" their team.

"We have some work to do ahead of us," Gallant said.

"I believe in the value of team approach in a way that allows you know, everybody to bring up their perspectives. I think everyone knows me and understands I'll always offer full support to my fellow Liberals," Gallant said.

Permanent leadership?

Gallant said he isn't interested in running to be permanent leader, but there was talk of a leadership convention, and planning that will he will be involved in with provincial council.

"We talked about it briefly, but there is no date at this point. That's something we need to do down the road, you never know when there could be an election so you want to be ready," he said.

Gallant said it is possible the party could name a new permanent leader this fall or in the spring.

"From the party perspective I'll focus on needs from all the districts and meet with the districts, there is work to do and I believe we should begin as quickly as possible," Gallant said.

