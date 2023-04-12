Hal Perry takes over as interim leader of P.E.I. Liberals

Hal Perry has been named the new interim leader for P.E.I.'s Liberal Party.

The District 27: Tignish-Palmer Road MLA was one of three Liberal candidates re-elected to the P.E.I. Legislature in the April 3 provincial election, along with Robert Henderson and Gord McNeilly.

He will be replacing Sharon Cameron, who resigned after failing to win a seat in the election.

Perry has represented western P.E.I. since 2011, when he was elected as a member of the Progressive Conservative Party. In 2013, he crossed the floor and joined the then-governing Liberals. He was re-elected in 2015, 2019 and 2023.

Deputy Speaker for 4 years

The bushy-bearded MLA is known for serving as a New Year's Eve designated driver for his constituents in West Prince.

He has served as minister of education, the vice-chair of the Council of Ministers of Canada, and was deputy Speaker for the last four years.

"I want to thank my caucus members and our party executive for putting their support behind me," Perry said in a news release.

"This is an exciting opportunity as we move forward as the Official Opposition and bring a new energy to holding the Dennis King government to account."

Among the issues he has raised in the legislature on behalf of West Prince are lengthy response times for coroner services and a lack of school counsellors in rural schools.

Liberals Official Opposition

In the release, Perry said he plans to intends to focus his efforts on preparing for the upcoming legislative session and continuing the Liberal rebuild at the grassroots level and reconnecting with Island voters.

The Liberals replaced the Green Party as the Official Opposition to the PCs, who won a majority government on April 3. The Greens went from eight seats to two.

Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker defeated Cameron in the District 17: New Haven-Rocky Point race.