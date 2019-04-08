Charges filed against P.E.I. Liberals and Greens over provincial election signs

The P.E.I. Liberal Association and the Green Party of P.E.I. have been charged under the province's Election Expenses Act.

Charges have been filed against the parties following investigation into complaints over signs in the spring provincial election campaign.

The Liberals are facing six counts, all related to advertising candidates before they were officially registered. According to court documents, the party advertised candidates who were not yet registered in Summerside, Tyne Valley, Charlottetown, New Haven, Belfast and Stratford. The alleged offences took place between March 26 and 28.

The Green Party is facing one count, for using an election sign that did not make reference to the "official agent" and the party or candidate authorizing the advertisement.

According to court documents, that sign was in the community of Long Creek, which is located in the electoral district of New Haven-Rocky Point.

Contravening the Election Expenses Act can carry a fine of up to $1,000.

A court date is set for Nov. 1.

More P.E.I. news