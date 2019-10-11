Liberals strengthen hold on P.E.I., edging up in popular vote

For the ninth time in the last 11 federal elections, the Liberal Party of Canada has taken every seat on Prince Edward Island.

While Liberal support slipped nationally, the party's share of the vote actually rose a couple of points on the Island. None of the four races was particularly close, leaving the Conservatives, Greens and NDP battling for second place.

For the first time since 2011, the Conservatives now have a firm hold on that position. The party placed second in all four ridings this time, after managing to do that only in Cardigan and Egmont two years ago.

But the Conservatives, about 14 percentage points behind in the popular vote, are far from threatening a streak of Liberal dominance that stretches back to 1988, the start of Brian Mulroney's second term as prime minister. Since that election, only twice have Islanders elected an MP who wasn't a Liberal: Conservative Gail Shea in Egmont in 2008 and 2011.

Green vote halved

When Canadians went to the polls in October 2019, it looked like there might be a new contender to challenge Liberal dominance in the country's smallest province.

On the heels of a provincial election in April of that year that made the Green Party the official Opposition on P.E.I., the Greens took second place in Charlottetown and Malpeque federally. In terms of the popular vote, they still lagged behind the Conservatives province-wide, but the party's vote growth was remarkable.

Egmont Green Party candidate Alex Clark speaking to CBC News late Monday night, after taking nine per cent of the vote in the riding compared to 19 per cent in 2019. (Wayne Thibodeau/CBC)

The party earned about six per cent of the federal vote on the Island in 2015, and that grew to more than 20 per cent in 2019. This election, that vote was cut in half, with the other votes being spread among the Liberals, the Conservatives and the NDP.

While it is impossible to know why much of the Green gain disappeared, trouble at the federal leadership level — with the party's executive council making a number of attempts to remove leader Annamie Paul — likely did not help.

Polls by Narrative Research showed growth in party support at the federal level beginning to fall off in August.

Provincial lessons?

With small growth in Liberal support and a collapse for the Greens, it is tempting to consider what that might mean for the two parties provincially.

In 2019, the provincial Liberals were reduced from government to third-party status, while the Greens became the Official Opposition for the first time anywhere in Canada. Do the results of this federal election suggest a reversal in fortunes?

Historically, there has been little to connect federal and provincial politics on the Island.

While Liberal dominance in P.E.I.'s federal ridings began while Liberals were in power provincially, it survived 10 years of a Tory government under Pat Binns without a slip. The one crack in the red wall came in 2008, with Shea's election in Egmont. That came just one year after Liberal Premier Robert Ghiz came into power.

The return of the Progressive Conservatives to power under Premier Dennis King in April 2019 also had no apparent impact, followed just a few months later by another federal Liberal sweep.

That history strongly suggests that the political fortunes of the provincial parties are in their own hands.