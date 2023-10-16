PEERS Alliance thankful after P.E.I. government letter defends LGBTQ students in schools

P.E.I.'s PEERS Alliance says it's comforted by a joint letter from the province and education officials, doubling down on their support for members of the LGBTQ community.

The joint letter was signed by Education Minister Natalie Jameson; Tracy Beaulieu, the acting director of the Public Schools Branch; and Ghislain Bernard, the superintendent of P.E.I.'s French schools.

It was issued three weeks after groups of protesters gathered outside Province House in downtown Charlottetown with different views on whether parents' rights were being infringed by sex ed and LGBTQ policies in Island schools.

"Our Island school communities have the unwavering commitment… to foster educational environments that are respectful, safe, anti-hate and inclusive for everyone," the letter from the education officials said.

"The events of Sept. 20, 2023, starkly contrast the values of kindness and dignity we hold dear within our Island school system. Hate has no place in our schools."

Josie Baker, the executive director of PEERS Alliance, and members of P.E.I.'s LGBTQ community had called on the provincial government, educators and police to condemn hate following the protest on Sept. 20.

Baker said it was reassuring to hear the response from officials, but feels there is still insecurity about what will happen next.

"We're very happy that the minister and that the Department of Education isn't falling into that fear, and is remaining committed to human rights and supporting diversity and inclusion in the province," Baker said.

"Faculty and staff of the public school system are looking to the department to take leadership. They're looking for assurance, they're looking for solidity around making sure that these guidelines are respected in schools and that queer inclusion, and education that supports that, is included."

P.E.I. protests among many on Sept. 20

The protest in September was part of a widespread rally across Canada some called the "1 Million March 4 Children," focusing on parental rights when it comes to sexual education and LGBTQ respect policies in schools.

Counter-protesters waving Pride flags and holding signs with messages like "Protect trans health care" and "Protect trans kids" gathered at the same location, many wearing rainbow clothing and holding large rainbow umbrellas.

Signs from people advocating for parental rights were being held next to signs saying things like 'Supporting trans kids saves lives' at a protest and counter-protest in downtown Charlottetown on Sept. 20. (Kerry Campbell/CBC)

In the aftermath of that protest, PEERS Alliance, Pride P.E.I. and other groups in the LGBTQ community wrote to Charlottetown Police Services, the Public Schools Branch, and the provincial Department of Education for public expressions of support for the province's gender diversity guidelines.

"As a province and school authorities, we stand behind the Guidelines for Respecting, Accommodating and Supporting Gender Identity, Gender Expression and Sexual Orientation in our schools and we will continue to work collaboratively to strengthen our systems to ensure schools are a safe and welcoming environment for all students and staff," the letter from the education officials said.

"We encourage you to share this message, confident that the partners in education in Prince Edward Island will continue to champion equality and protect the rights of students and staff to learn and work in a safe and caring environment."