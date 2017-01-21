Skip to Main Content
Queer prom offers safe space to celebrate
PEI

The P.E.I. Queer Youth Collective has invited LGBT youth to celebrate inclusion, and has received a big response.

Event is sold out, says group

Kevin Yarr · CBC News ·
At Over the Rainbow, youth won't have to hide their sexual identity. (Canadian Press)

The P.E.I. Queer Youth Collective has invited LGBT youth to a queer prom to celebrate inclusion, and has received a big response.

Over the Rainbow will have all the hallmarks of a prom dance, with a DJ and door prizes, and it will be a place where youth don't have to worry about disguising or downplaying their sexual identity.

"Whenever I was younger, trying to come to terms with who I was in terms of my sexuality, it was really important for me to have this kind of beacon of hope or a safe space that I could look to," said collective member Paige Chaisson.

"So I wanted to create that. We wanted to bring that to life for those who needed it, especially younger people."

The event is sold out, said Chaisson.

The prom is also a lead up to next Friday, May 17, which is The International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

With files from Island Morning

