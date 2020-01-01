The return of P.E.I.'s much-loved New Year's Day levee at Government House

After being put on hold for two years due to COVID-19, one of Prince Edward Island's hallmark holiday events is making its return — the lieutenant-governor's New Year's Day levee at Fanningbank.

Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry said she is excited about opening the doors to the public once again for the reception on Jan. 1 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

"Two years without having the levee was a little overwhelming for me because I enjoy that levee so much," said Perry.

Perry said after careful consideration of public health guidance and her own plans for the holiday season, she and her staff decided to go ahead with plans to start 2023 on a positive and hopeful note. She said they decided to forgo other events, including the traditional Christmas open house, in favour of keeping everyone healthy for the New Year's Day levee.

"Taking everything into account … we just decided we're going to shoot for the levee," she said.

"We just keep on doing what public health is telling us to do, and we know we can carry it off without a hitch."

'It's such a joyful day. It starts off the year on such a positive note,' says the lieutenant-governor of the tradition of the New Year's Day levee at Fanningbank. (Brian McInnis/CBC)

Visitors will need to wear masks while lined up, but masks can be removed when people are enjoying refreshments after going through the receiving line. Perry said this was decided as a way to make the event accessible to people who might not yet be comfortable being in gatherings of unmasked crowds.

"For those who are hesitant about coming in case there's some people not wearing masks, well masks have to be worn," she said.

"If they would rather not come and wear a mask, I guess that's their choice."

"My heart will be going pitter-patter because I enjoy it so much, I really do," she said.

"It's such a joyful day. It starts off the year on such a positive note, there's merriment. You seem to forget your troubles that one day."