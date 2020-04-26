Kings Playhouse sending love to people who wish they could be on P.E.I.

Staff at Kings Playhouse in Georgetown are sending love to people who wish they could be on P.E.I. but can't because of COVID-19.

Haley Zavo, the executive director of Kings Playhouse, said the Letters from Home campaign began in the spring when staff realized so many people who usually spend summers on the Island weren't going to make it here this year.

"I have family myself who spend their summers on P.E.I. and who are just heartbroken that they can't be here on the Island for the summer," Zavo said.

"And so we started to think about ways that we might be able to connect with them and tell them that … we still love them even though they can't be here this year."

Kings Playhouse put a post on social media asking Islanders who are away right now to send their mailing addresses. Zavo said they will then receive a postcard designed by an Island artist, some "really sweet stickers," a letter written by the staff and students at the playhouse and "probably some other little surprises."

"We have a really enthusiastic team at the playhouse this summer and we're just really excited to find ways to stay connected with people who can't be here," she said.

"There's not much that can be done other than for us to say we're thinking of you, we wish you were here and as soon as you're allowed to be here we'll welcome you back with open arms."

Like many theatres on P.E.I., Kings Playhouse had to revamp its programming to adhere to COVID-19 public health measures.

Zavo said the popular haunted Georgetown walks, formerly hosted by Dennis King before he became premier, start on Monday. As well, there are culinary events on the weekends, and summer camps for children will take place in the coming weeks.

She said the playhouse and art gallery remain open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

