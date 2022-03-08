'It makes sense': Islanders react to less testing for COVID-19

Many people on Prince Edward Island seem ready to accept new testing protocols announced by Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Heather Morrison Tuesday.

With testing facilities overwhelmed by increased demand as Omicron continues to surge across the Island, Morrison said people who are close contacts of a positive COVID-19 case but who do not have symptoms no longer need to be tested on Day 4 of their isolation unless they live or work in a high-risk setting such as a nursing home, corrections or First Nation community.

The other big change is for those experiencing symptoms — no need for a test, just stay home. Seven days if vaccinated, 10 days if not.

"If you have symptoms and know you had close contact with a positive case, you can assume you're positive for COVID-19," Morrison said Tuesday.

'Doesn't need to be like that anymore'

CBC News asked Islanders in Charlottetown and Summerside for their take on the change.

'I think you should have to be tested, even with the symptoms,' says Debbie Vanderwal, right, with David Gallant, left. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

"We've been playing this game for quite a few months," said Anne Farrell of Summerside, adding the changes "make sense." She believes people can stay home and look after themselves if they are sick, whether or not they have COVID-19.

"A lot of people are going because they have a sniffle, and they're doing what they should, and it doesn't need to be like that anymore."

"It's time that we start moving forward," agreed Judy Bernard of Summerside. "We have to learn to live with it, we can't be in hibernation forevermore."

She said she is planning to travel again soon, something she hasn't done since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

"It's time. It's been two long years. Other provinces are moving forward, so why not us?" Bernard said.

'Just have to be sensible'

Linda Deschene of Summerside also said the move "probably makes sense. It's hard for people to wait for hours to get tested."

'It's hard for people to wait for hours to get tested,' says Linda Deschene of Summerside. (Steve Bruce/CBC)

Susan Cameron in Summerside said she thinks some people with COVID-19 symptoms have already been staying home and presuming they have the virus.

"I think we just have to be sensible and responsible for ourselves," she said, adding she will continue to wear her mask and limit exposure by not going out to as many places.

Debbie Vanderwal said she believes those with symptoms should still be tested.

"You could get sick and pass it on to others," she said. "I wouldn't want to carry around that responsibility of giving it to somebody else."

Keegan Rix believes the changes will relieve the heavy workload of testing staff, but worries about the risks.

"As long as everyone is responsible and stays home if they're sick," Rix said. "Really, it should be about that time where we learn to live."

"We do expect to miss a small number of cases as a result of these changes," Morrison acknowledged in the briefing Tuesday.