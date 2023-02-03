Content
Why P.E.I.'s lack of sea ice this winter is a risk to shorelines

Despite the extreme cold warning in effect Friday, P.E.I. has experienced a relatively mild winter without consistently freezing temperatures. That has resulted in less sea ice than usual, and a greater risk to Island shores.

'Sea ice is very good at protecting against erosion'

Ocean with no ice.
Thick sea ice is effective at protecting against onshore waves and winds during storms, so the lack of ice this winter makes the landscape particularly vulnerable to storm surge, according to Genevieve Keefe, a master's student at the UPEI School of Climate Change and Adaptation. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Despite the extreme cold warning in effect for all of Prince Edward Island, it has been a relatively mild winter, and that's why Islanders may have noticed less sea ice along the province's shorelines.

P.E.I.'s ice season has decreased from 10-15 weeks to an average of nine weeks in recent years, according to Genevieve Keefe, a master's student at the UPEI School of Climate Change and Adaptation. 

And since thick sea ice is effective at protecting against onshore waves and winds during storms, Keefe said the lack of ice makes the landscape particularly vulnerable to storm surge.

"Sea ice is very good at protecting against erosion, particularly landfast ice — so ice that is thicker and older and in contact with the land, so it's not moving as much," she said.

"That landfast ice can act as kind of a breakwater for incoming waves and do a really good job of protecting the shoreline against the power of the ocean."

Ocean and beach, with sun coming through the clouds.
The start of February, and no ice to be seen along the shore at Tea Hill Park in Stratford. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Keefe said the more ice that builds up over the winter, the more protection it can offer the coastline.

"The seawater freezes at a temperature of about –2 C, and so we need temperatures below that and we need time," said Keefe.

"So we need kind of a prolonged period where the temperatures are below that level because water changes temperature at a slower rate than the air does."

Along with thick sea ice, dunes also offer natural protection against storm surge. But since post-tropical storm Fiona damaged many of the Island's dunes in September, they have not yet had time to properly regenerate.

"It's definitely an unfortunate situation. Not good luck by any means ... areas that were eroded by Fiona are more susceptible to further erosion in a lot of cases," said Keefe.

"The dunes which are normally dome-shaped, they look like they've been sliced off and that puts them at a greater risk because there's less vegetation ... also they've got a steeper front," she said.

"So now if the base gets washed away, the top can kind of fall down and we can have a more significant collapse." 

Although Keefe can't say for certain whether or not P.E.I. will get any ice this winter, the extreme cold weather this weekend may have a silver lining.

"We are in the middle of a cold snap right now, so hopefully that'll kind of help build up a bit of an ice layer around the coast."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Clare MacKenzie

Clare MacKenzie is a journalist with CBC Prince Edward Island's digital team. Previously she has worked with CBC News in Vancouver, Toronto, Halifax and St. John's in the roles of senior writer, producer, reporter and host. You can reach Clare at clare.mackenzie@cbc.ca.

    With files from Island Morning

