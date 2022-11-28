Vet college urging pet owners to be mindful of potentially deadly bacteria

An expert on infectious diseases in animals is raising awareness about a potentially fatal bacteria that can be transmitted to pets and humans especially around this time of year.

Jason Stull, assistant professor at the Atlantic Veterinary College in Charlottetown, said a recent study over a 10-year period showed leptospirosis, or lepto for short, in about eight per cent of dogs tested in Canada.

The results varied by location, he said. For example, it was found in 20 per cent of the dogs in Nova Scotia and five per cent in P.E.I.

"Predominantly these are bacteria that are in wildlife, so raccoons and skunks and mice and those types of animals, they shed the bacteria, it comes out in their urine," Stull said.

"So when these animals that are infected contaminate areas with their urine — this could be water or even other types of food or other locations — animals such as dogs can ingest that infected urine and then become sick with this disease."

Symptoms include vomiting, lethargy and excessive thirst.

About 25 per cent of dogs that get lepto die — "that's huge," Stull said. But lepto can be treated with antibiotics if it is diagnosed early enough, and there is a vaccination available.

Dogs can become infected with leptospirosis if they drink still water that has been contaminated by another animal. (Shutterstock/K.E. Magoon)

Another preventative measure is to ensure dogs don't drink from water that has been standing for extended periods, which could potentially be contaminated.

"Specifically in the fall, we see generally in this region we see an increase in dogs testing positive, becoming sick with lepto," Stull said.

Can be passed on to humans

"Again this is carried by wildlife and so anything that influences how common wildlife are infected and when they shed this, this bacteria will influence when our dogs get infected."

There have also been cases where dogs have passed lepto onto humans.

"Especially young individuals, immunocompromised individuals, people that are at greater risk of getting severe disease, want to be additionally cautious. So something to be aware of if you have a concern. Then, again, talk to your veterinarian. Then, if it's about yourself, obviously talk to your own health-care provider."