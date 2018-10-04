Charlottetown Leon's moving to old Sears building

After more than 20 years in the Sherwood neighbourhood of Charlottetown, Leon's Furniture Store is moving to West Royalty.

Leon's is taking over part of the space of the old Sears store.

"Our building is antiquated where we are," said Kyle Hann, director of procurements for DP Murphy Group.

"It's multi-level retailing, which doesn't work in this day and age. We're undersized for space for our sales and we think we can do a much better job servicing our customers with everything on one level."

Leon's will fill 38,000 square feet, about 35 per cent of the building. The move will mean more staff, with about five added to the current 25, and a doubling of the selection of furniture and appliances offered.

Hann said once more occupants are found, the building will be converted to a retail condominium. It is currently owned by APM.

Hann hopes the new space will be open in the late spring or early summer.

More P.E.I. news