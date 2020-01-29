MacroMom's lentil soup
Chef Sarah Elizabeth Forrester of MacroMom catering in Charlottetown graciously provided her lentil soup recipe.
Makes 6 large bowls of soup
Ingredients
- 1 cup dried green lentils, sorted and rinsed.
- ½ cup barley.
- 2 carrots, sliced in rounds.
- 2 small potatoes, peeled and chopped in small cubes.
- 2 cloves garlic, minced.
- 2 small onions, diced.
- 2 stalks celery, chopped into small pieces.
- 8 cups water.
- ½ cup tomato purée.
- ½ cup fresh parsley, finely chopped, or 2 tbsp dried.
- 1 tbsp curry powder.
- 1 tsp sea salt.
- 2 tbsp soy sauce.
Method
Soak lentils and barley for about an hour before cooking.
In a large pot, bring water, lentils, barley, onions and garlic to a boil. Turn down heat and simmer for 45 minutes. Add vegetables, tomato purée and spices to pot and simmer for another 15 minutes. Stir every few minutes.
Serve hot, topped with parsley and accompanied by homemade bread or pita.
