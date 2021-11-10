Mi'kmaq keptin preserving the memories of Lennox Island veterans

The Mi'kmaq who served Canada in the wars of the 20th century were able to fight and die beside their non-Indigenous brothers, says P.E.I. Mi'kmaq Keptin John Joe Sark, but they weren't able to go out for a drink with them while on leave.

The little community of Lennox Island, current population about 400, sent dozens of its men and women and even boys to Canada's wars. There were 32 in the First World War, 34 in the Second World War and seven in Korea. There was even one that went to Vietnam.

"Every available man that could fight joined the army," said Sark.

"They fought for freedom and they knew what it was like to lose your freedom."

Sark has gathered together what information he can about the veterans, so that they will not be forgotten, and he shares their stories.

There was, for example, Lawrence Maloney.

"Lawrence Maloney had the imprint of a rifle butt on his head because he was in a German prison camp," said Sark.

"He said, 'It was as bad as the residential school I was forced to attend as a child.'"

Or Dan Mitchell, who was 13 when he joined to fight in the First World War.

Rachel and Binche Thomas served as nurses. (Submitted by John Joe Sark)

"He was a big boy. They thought he was older," said Sark.

"When he joined and went overseas, they put him right in the front line."

Mitchell also served in the second war but his assignment was, as he put it, "babysitting Canada," that is, guarding German POWs who had been shipped to Canada.

There were Rachel and Binche Thomas, who served as nurses in the Second World War.

Cyrus Sark joined the American army to fight in Korea, and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for meritorious achievement in ground operations against the enemy.

But Canada, said Sark, showed little gratitude for their service.

Louis Toney was killed in action in the First World War. (Submitted by John Joe Sark)

"When they came back they were treated differently," he said.

"They treated us as subhumans. You know, even though we had fought, it was really hard for our veterans to get their pensions."

The veterans were well celebrated on Lennox Island, said Sark. They were feted on St Anne's Sunday, the last Sunday of July, when they also invited veterans from surrounding areas, and then again on Nov. 11.

"They were well honoured by our people," he said.

"It was ironic that our people had fought so hard for Canada and at that same time while they were gone the residential schools were setting up and taking their kids from their parents."

Sark will continue to tell their stories, he said, because they were heroes not only to the Mi'kmaq, but to all of Canada.