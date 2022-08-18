More visitors being drawn to Lennox Island for traditional Mi'kmaq experiences

The Lennox Island Mi'kmaq Culture Centre is seeing a growing number of visitors this summer, with more people wanting to learn about Indigenous culture first-hand.

Sarah Myers, project manager at the cultural centre, said tours have long been offered at the site, but visitors often asked whether more hands-on activities were available.

She said that has only increased with news coverage of treaty rights, the discovery of the remains of children at former residential school sites, and projects aimed at educating the public about the history of Indigenous peoples on this continent.

"People are having more of an interest in just learning from us, the true history," said Myers.

Now, visitors to the First Nation have three unique Mi'kmaq experiences available to book in advance through a new site, https://experiencelennoxisland.com/

They can cook and eat clams and bannock on the beach, learn to make a moosehide drum, or create a small piece of quillwork art on birch bark.

The cost ranges from $65 to $85 per person, with experiences lasting between two and four hours.

Proud to pass on knowledge

That amount of time lets participants learn some new skills, while asking a lot of questions about Indigenous language, history and culture as well.

Savanna Rayner-Lewis is a basket weaver and leads many of the quillwork experiences. For her, sharing Mi'kmaq traditions is a source of pride.

A closeup of the eight-pointed star design that visitors taking the quillwork seminar will make at the Lennox Island Mi'kmaq Culture Centre. (Jessica Doria-Brown)

"Especially as a daughter from an Indian day school survivor and a granddaughter from a residential school survivor, I feel like I'm doing my purpose," said Rayner-Lewis.

"I still like to take a lot of pride in their resiliency and strength, as there's a large, large number that didn't make it through those times. And I'm fortunate enough to have family that did or I wouldn't be here."

The family that quills together...

Visitors like Evan Smith from Grimsby, Ont., are taking advantage of the chances on offer.

While vacationing on P.E.I., Smith and his wife Cristina Chimienti brought their sons Owen and Luka to Lennox Island to learn how to use porcupine quills to make an eight-point star on a piece of birch bark.

Savanna Rayner-Lewis (centre) taught this Ontario family how to make a simple quillwork ornament during a recent experience. Left to right: Cristina Chimienti, Luka Smith, Rayner-Lewis, Evan Smith and Owen Smith. (Jessica Doria-Brown)

"I do really think we are, as a country, on this journey of reconciliation," said Smith.

"These are the original inhabitants that settled here and enjoyed the Island and knew how important and how beautiful it was. So it seemed just right to understand them firsthand, as this experience provided."

He said it was nice to see his family put away their cellphones and focus on creating something together while learning about Indigenous ways from Rayner-Lewis.

Savanna Rayner-Lewis shows Evan Smith and Cristina Chimienti how to make art with porcupine quills during a hands-on seminar at Lennox Island First Nation. (Jessica Doria-Brown)

"It kind of just also made us just humans and Canadians bonding," said Smith. "And I think that's important too… Really, it's just people sharing culture and enjoying making something together."

His 16-year-old son Owen said the chance to work with porcupine quills was eye-opening.

"They were very soft," he said. "I was picturing they would be more rigid. These were much more soft and flexible … And so I got pinched by them a little bit. But it was fun."

Owen Smith said for him, the experience helped solidify the importance of learning about Indigenous history and practices, from Indigenous people.

"The big takeaway is that since we tried to destroy this culture, it only makes sense that we decide to learn about it and nurture it and help take care of it."

'We're here to educate people'

So far this season, about 900 people have been walked through the three cultural experiences offered through the Mi'kmaq Culture Centre.

Officials say new experiences are in the works. But in the meantime, anyone looking to learn about Indigenous ways on Prince Edward Island is invited to stop in anytime.

"This is exactly the place you want to ask these questions, because we're here to educate people and there's no judgment," said Myers.

"If you want to know something, this is the best place."