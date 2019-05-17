Shoreline protection project planned for Lennox Island

The chief of the Lennox Island band council says tenders have been called for a shoreline protection project.

Darlene Bernard said the existing causeway and bridge, built in the 1970s, has been impacted by coastal erosion and regularly needs work.

The work this year includes putting in various rock layers to provide shoreline protection to the existing causeway area.

"Every year we're always doing more and more work to keep the bridge safe so that we can travel back and forth," she said.

"Of course, with climate change and all of that, we have to make sure that the shore leading up to the bridge is full of all kinds of great big rocks to make sure that it doesn't erode."

Darlene Bernard says she hopes the work will be complete before the winter freeze. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Bernard said a few winters ago there was a lot of erosion during a tidal surge.

She said the cost of the project will depend on the tenders that come in, but she expects it will be about $1 million.

She said the money is coming from the federal government.

Bernard hopes the work will be complete before the winter freeze.

The deadline for tenders is Aug. 27.

