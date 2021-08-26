A ground search is underway on Lennox Island for a missing 28-year-old man.

The Prince District RCMP says Jamie Sark was last seen on Saturday between 11 a.m. and noon near Mosquito Path in a wooded area of the island just off P.E.I.'s North Shore.

Sark is described as being nearly five feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds. (Prince District RCMP)

He was reported missing on Wednesday, according to a news release issued Thursday morning.

Police say Sark does not have a history of leaving without informing anyone.

"The search and rescue team has gone out and done door knocks in the community," said Sgt. Neil Logan of the Prince District RCMP.

"A lot of times when we have a search and rescue, we do find people nearby in outbuildings or a house, so they are covering off all the houses. We're also following up on some leads of places that he may be outside of Lennox Island as well."

Sark is described as being nearly five feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 130 pounds, with long dark-brown hair and brown eyes. He usually wears prescription glasses, and was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans and a black hat.

Anyone who has seen Sark since he went missing or has information on his whereabouts should contact the RCMP at 902-436-9300.

Search and rescue operations are currently underway. (Tony Davis/CBC)

