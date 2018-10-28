Lennox Island school gets $5.3M for upgrades, emergency shelter

The federal government is investing $5.3 million for an addition and upgrades to John J. Sark Memorial School in Lennox Island First Nation, as well as a new community emergency warming shelter.

The school will be expanded to accommodate a kitchen, cafeteria, principal's office and health room, Indigenous Services Canada said in a news release.

Upgrades to the existing building will also provide spaces for Mi'kmaw language and culture education, pre-kindergarten programs, increased building security, essential staff spaces and additional storage.

The expanded building will also include an emergency warming shelter for community members, which will include a backup generator, washrooms, storage space and an expanded kitchen.

The community of Lennox Island is grateful. — Lennox Island First Nation Chief Matilda Ramjattan

Lennox Island First Nation Chief Matilda Ramjattan said she is "extremely happy" with the improvements to the school.

"It is a very much needed space," she said in the release. "The community of Lennox Island is grateful."

Construction on the school began in July is expected to be completed by next summer.

More P.E.I. news