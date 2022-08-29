Mawi'omi a beautiful celebration of culture, community in Lennox Island

This weekend marked the return of the Lennox Island Mawi'omi or powwow on P.E.I.'s North Shore with feasts, vendors, dancing, drumming and much more.
More than 500 people gathered for the event, some from other First Nations across Canada.
Lennox Island Chief Darlene Bernard greeted dancers dressed in jingle dresses and full regalia.
She said powwows should now be called mawi'omis, which is the Mi'kmaw word for gathering.
There were many people young and old celebrating heritage and culture, and here is what it looked like.