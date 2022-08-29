Mawi'omi a beautiful celebration of culture, community in Lennox Island

This weekend marked the return of the Lennox Island Mawi'omi or powwow on P.E.I.'s North Shore with feasts, vendors, dancing, drumming and much more.

More than 500 people gathered for the event, some from other First Nations across Canada.

Lennox Island Chief Darlene Bernard greeted dancers dressed in jingle dresses and full regalia.

She said powwows should now be called mawi'omis, which is the Mi'kmaw word for gathering.

There were many people young and old celebrating heritage and culture, and here is what it looked like.

Passing on knowledge to younger generations about drumming, dancing and other aspects of Mi'kmaw culture is a big part of mawi'omis. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Lennox Island Chief Darlene Bernard says she is proud of Lennox Island First Nation for hosting such a large, vibrant gathering. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Some Mi'kmaq attend mawi'omis across the region throughout the summer, following the 'Mawi'omi Trail' or powwow schedule. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

'Our people need to gather; that's one of the things we do to heal,' Bernard says. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

For many, mawi'omis are about healing from past traumas inflicted upon Canada's Indigenous people. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

The Mi'kmaw culture is colourful and happy, says Lennox Island Chief Darlene Bernard. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

'We're trying to use more of our Mi'kmaw language in our words. We want to call these gatherings mawi'omis,' says Bernard, above, of a shift away from the word powwow. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

'It's like keeping tradition alive, so it's extremely important' to have these gatherings, Chief Bernard said. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

'With the colonialization of our people, like when we were colonized, we lost all this stuff. All of this has only started happening in the last 20 years,' Bernard says. 'We started off really small, but look where we are now.' (Shane Hennessey/CBC)