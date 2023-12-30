Prince County man arrested after stabbing on Lennox Island
RCMP have arrested a 32-year-old Prince County man after another man was stabbed at a residence on Lennox Island Friday evening.
Police say one man has non-life-threatening injuries
Prince District RCMP say they responded to a report of a stabbing victim at about 5:40 p.m.
The injured man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Police located and arrested the 32-year-old man. He is facing charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.