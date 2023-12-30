Content
PEI·New

Prince County man arrested after stabbing on Lennox Island

RCMP have arrested a 32-year-old Prince County man after another man was stabbed at a residence on Lennox Island Friday evening.

Police say one man has non-life-threatening injuries

CBC News ·
rcmp royal canadian mounted police cruiser cop car vehicle crime enforcement
Prince District RCMP responded to a call about a stabbing at about 5:40 p.m. Friday. (David Bell/CBC)

Prince District RCMP say they responded to a report of a stabbing victim at about 5:40 p.m.

The injured man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Police located and arrested the 32-year-old man. He is facing charges of assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

