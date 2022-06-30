How Lennox Island gardeners are promoting healthy eating and sustainability

Jeffery Bernard waters rows of broccoli in the garden next to the Lennox Island greenhouse.

The garden was there long before the greenhouse project was launched by the First Nation community in the winter of 2020.

Bernard has been working on the garden for about three years now — a job that teaches him a lot, not just about gardening but about many things in life, he said.

"My time here in the last three years, I've noticed I've grown with the vegetables."

Bernard and other gardeners have been bringing that learning opportunity to other community members. And so, the Lennox Island Greenhouse and Gardens has become more than just a place where people can get fresh produce at affordable prices, but also a place for education, he said.

'My time here in the last three years, I've noticed I've grown with the vegetables,' says Jeffery Bernard (Thinh Nguyen/CBC)

During the school year, students from John J. Sark Memorial School visited the greenhouse and were taught to do things like weeding and planting seeds of cucumbers, carrots and beans.

They also learned the importance of eating fresh healthy food.

"A lot of them thought that [food] grew on shelves in Walmart, where now they realize that a lot of work goes into the food that they buy," Bernard said.

'A lot more people that want to eat healthy'

Manager Mark Ellands also hopes the facility can encourage the community to consume more fresh and locally grown produce rather than mass-produced items, he said.

And he's glad to see there has been an increasing demand for the produce grown at the greenhouse since its first season last summer.

"Last year, food would sit on the shelf forever. And now we find this year, there's a lot more people that are finding more about it and a lot more people that want to eat healthy."

Manager Mark Ellands says he has been seeing an increasing demand for fresh produce grown at the Lennox Island greenhouse since its first season last summer. (Thinh Nguyen/CBC)

Ellands said he also hopes people can learn more about sustainable gardening when they visit Lennox Island Greenhouse and Gardens.

While the vegetables grown at the facility are not certified organic, he and his team try to use organic practices, he said.

"To me, it's very unnatural to put pesticides, herbicides, all that kind of stuff down. If you can mitigate it or prevent it altogether, I mean, why not try? It's a little bit more effort, but it's so rewarding."

For example, the team of gardeners makes garlic and peppermint sprays to deal with pests like cabbage moths.

"The cabbage moth, they can smell a brassica plant from miles away. So when you spray garlic spray on it, or lavender or peppermint or something like that, it totally changes the smell of the plant, and it makes it a lot harder for them to find the plant."

Marigolds are planted in the greenhouse for pest control. (Thinh Nguyen/CBC)

The crew also grows different kinds of flowers, some to attract bugs already in the greenhouse and others to draw beneficial insects that prey on those bugs, Ellands said.

"We have marigolds in there, and marigolds attract aphids and spider mites. We have nasturtiums, which also attract beneficial insects like lacewings and ladybugs to help control the aphid population," he said.

"So it's kind of like making a little ecosystem inside the ecosystem of the greenhouse."

Traditional Medicinal Plants

Meanwhile, Jeffery Bernard has another vision for the facility: a place where people can learn about traditional medicines.

He's planning on growing sweetgrass in the next few weeks. The herb has already been planted in one of several greenhouses in Atlantic Canada that partner with the Lennox Island Greenhouse and Gardens.

"If they can do it there, I'm going to try and do it here."

Lettuce as well as many other vegetables are grown in the garden, and Bernard hopes traditional medicinal plants will soon be grown. (Thinh Nguyen/CBC)

Bernard grabs the garden hose and continues watering the vegetables — something he does twice a day during weekdays and on the weekend.

He finds it therapeutic, he said.

"I fished for many years. I was on the water for many years and many elders I've talked to talked about getting back to the land and gardening being one of the best ways to help with stress, to help manage PTSD or anything mind-wise," Bernard said.

"I find that for me, coming in here, it just brings me back to nature and I get energy from the land."