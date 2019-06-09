Lennox Island First Nation elects Darlene Bernard as chief

Darlene Bernard has won another opportunity to serve the Mi'kmaw community as chief of Lennox Island First Nation on P.E.I.

Bernard, the former band chief, unseated incumbent Matilda Ramjattan with 113 votes. Ramjattan came away with 70 votes.

Voter turnout

A total of 330 voters out of just over 700 eligible voters from the community cast ballots at at the John J. Sark Memorial School gym on Saturday. The community selects a new band council every three years.

Richard Guimond and Madlene Sark won the two on-reserve councillor positions available. Guimond received 175 votes and Sark 101.

Wendell Labobe won a tight four-way race for off-reserve councillor with 91 votes.

