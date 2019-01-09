Lennox Island residents asked to help control stray dogs

The band council of Lennox Island First Nation is asking residents to help control stray dogs running loose in the community, saying it has heard complaints in recent weeks.

A notice posted on the band's Facebook page Dec. 31 asks residents to ensure dogs are leashed when outside, and reminded them to provide food, water, veterinary care and exercise.

"It's an ongoing problem," said Lennox Island Chief Matilda Ramjattan. "We don't mind people having pets ... however we also have to be responsible not only for our dog but for our neighbours too."

Ramjattan said the band has received complaints of loose dogs attacking dogs that are tied outside homes.

"Our role is not to micromanage people's homes at a governance level. The best we can do is put out a notice to encourage and promote healthy living."

It's not the first time the band has asked residents to tie up their dogs. Ramjattan said it posts the same notice to the Island's 420 residents two or three times per year.

'Could be aggressive'

Lennox Island resident Martina Butler said dogs have been doing damage to properties and are a threat to other dogs.

'It's an ongoing problem,' says Lennox Island Chief Matilda Ramjattan of loose dogs. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Butler described one early-morning incident that disturbed the peace at her home.

"Six o'clock in the morning dogs jumping up on our window and barking and waking up the babies," said Butler. "It was crazy. It was annoying."

Butler said there are more than a dozen children on her street who like to play outside.

"It was hard to send the kids out too because you never know when a dog could be aggressive," she said.

She and her fiancé Joe Tuplin say they believe that the half a dozen dogs hanging around their home are there because they're interested in their female dog Midnight, who is not spayed.

"I'd like to just see dogs staying in their own yard," said Butler. "Don't leave it up to the community to raise your dog."

Neutering suggested

Ramjattan said people do make efforts to keep their dogs tied up.

'Don't leave it up to the community to raise your dog,' says Butler. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

"I think neutering is probably the next best thing to do," she said.

Officials from the P.E.I. Humane Society said they can help. At the band's request, staff will respond to reports of aggressive dogs on the loose, or to suspected cases of abuse or neglect.

"It's always our hope that people will comply and really take care of their animals so the humane society doesn't have to be called," Ramjattan said.

Increase in rats

Ramjattan said keeping dogs for hunting was a traditional practice that has carried over to a love of pet canines.

Lennox Island has also seen an increase in its rat population this year, and the band council is urging residents to secure their trash. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Rats are also on the radar of band council, which said in the same notice it believes there has been an increase in the rat population on Lennox Island.

The band is urging residents to store trash properly and clean their yards of debris.

"When you see one, there's usually more. So it's worth reminding everybody to be careful," said Ramjattan.

More P.E.I news