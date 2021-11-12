Lennox Island grieving after body discovered in wooded area

A sacred fire has been lit at Lennox Island First Nation on P.E.I. after a body was found in the community earlier this week.

The remains were found in a wooded area near the Island's north shore with the help of an RCMP helicopter on Friday around 12:45 p.m. Police were searching for a man who went missing from the area.

"I think we're feeling really sad," said Lennox Island Chief Darlene Bernard. "Of course, this is not the result that we were hoping and praying for. I think we're all just shocked.

"But I think we also feel relieved we found him and now we can move forward."

No identification has been announced. However, Jamie Sark, a 28-year-old man from the community, was reported missing on Aug. 25.

Jamie Sark was last seen leaving a residence on Lennox Island shortly after midnight on Aug. 22. (Prince District RCMP)

RCMP wrapped up a search on Aug. 27 but family and members of the community have been searching almost every day.

"It's a terribly difficult time for everyone," Bernard said.

She said the RCMP always planned to return once "the leaves had blown away." She said they didn't stop looking, just as the community didn't stop looking.

'I cannot imagine how horrifying it would be to go through a whole winter of not knowing where your baby is,' says Lennox Island First Nation Chief Darlene Bernard. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

Bernard spoke with the Sark family and said a crisis team is available for the family and anyone else in the community struggling with the news.

"I'm grateful the creator has brought him home to us," Bernard said. "I cannot imagine how horrifying it would be to go through a whole winter of not knowing where your baby is."

A sacred ceremony was also held on Friday near where the body was discovered, she said.

"We're waiting for confirmation on the identification and we'll wait to see when we can bring Jamie home for a proper wake and burial," she said.

"We'll get through it all together."

In a release, RCMP say an autopsy will be scheduled to identify the body and cause of death.