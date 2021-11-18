RCMP confirm body found on Lennox Island was missing man Jamie Sark

RCMP have identified a body found late last week on Lennox Island First Nation in western Prince Edward Island as that of Jamie Sark, who had been missing since August 22.

Last Friday, with the help of a police helicopter, RCMP found and recovered human remains in a thickly wooded area.

On Thursday morning, police confirmed in a news release that the body is that of 28-year-old Sark.

The investigation into the cause of his death continues, the release said, and police are asking for anyone with information to contact them.

"The RCMP extends its condolences to the man's family and friends," the release said.

After a ground search failed to locate Sark, his family offered a $5,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

Tuesday, his sister Kelly Sark posted to social media, in part: "Rest easy baby brother. Meskay bro. Meskay.. Wish I was there more. All I ever wanted was for him to be safe."

The search extended into Nova Scotia, with members of the Membertou Men's Society, a support group for Indigenous men in the Membertou area, helping to put up posters and sharing information on its social media channels.