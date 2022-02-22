Nearly 2 years after opening, Lennon Recovery House eyes expansion

After almost two years in operation, Lennon Recovery House, a temporary home for people struggling with addictions and mental health issues, has stable funding and is now looking at expansion.

The home opened in April 2020, and founder and director Dianne Young is happy to see people getting another chance because of it.

Young's son Lennon Waterman, whom the home is named after, struggled with addictions and severe mental health issues.

He died by suicide in 2013.

The goal of the house is to help people become productive members of society, said Young. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Young pushed for better services and help for people after his death.

"My son was one that didn't make it," she said. "I feel that his spirit is still with us."

She said at first it was tough to get the home up and running but it's going well and people are regularly applying to come live there.

"We're teaching people how to live a sober life, coping skills, so they don't have to use," Young said.

People stay anywhere from three months to a year.

"There's a lot of work that people have to do on themselves," she said.

The home offers a holistic approach, with education in self-help steps, group sessions and peer support.

Residents also attend sessions like Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and go to appointments at other treatment centres.

'Owe my life to this place'

Stephen McLaine, 32, said he came to Lennon House for help with addiction.

He's done everything from marijuana, to cocaine, to opioids.

"The first time I ever used I was 11 years old," McLaine said, adding he was selling drugs by the time he was in Grade 10.

He said he was going through a hard time when the pandemic hit.

Stephen McLaine has been at Lennon house for more than three months. He says he would recommend Lennon House to anyone needing help with mental health and addictions. (Laura Meader/CBC)

"I just found myself in a really dark place and for about two years, I was just stuck in my basement, didn't want to do anything, was super depressed," McLaine said.

He had four years sober before the pandemic, but he found the idle time extremely difficult, causing him to relapse.

"I just starting using, going back to those old habits," he said. "When you're an addict it's so easy to forget the bad that came with the addiction."

McLaine said he's glad he got into Lennon House and is grateful for the structure.

Lennon House is a co-ed residence which offers a holistic approach to recovery from addictions and mental health issues. The historic building was formerly the St. Augustine's Convent. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Residents have daily chores — one of McLaine's is to tend to chickens and gather eggs.

He attends daily programming and classes, which give people a variety of life skills and understanding of their addictions and how to cope.

"I'm taking advantage of every opportunity here," he said. "I definitely owe my life to this place."

McLaine recently got a construction job, helping install solar panels and has worked out an arrangement to continue living at Lennon House while he starts back at work.

"I'm really looking forward to getting back out into the world."

'I felt I needed to better myself'

Alicia Miller, 35, was in jail for selling drugs before she came to Lennon House 10 months ago. She has been sober for almost two years now.

"I felt I needed to better myself, I needed something more," said Miller.

She said she had a great childhood, but later on she ended up in an abusive relationship and she turned to drugs.

She said just didn't care about herself.

"I was so down on myself, I didn't care if I lived or died," she said. "I just hated myself.

"I would normally use percocets, but then I got into meth."

She said she never thought her life would end up the way it did, but she's focused on her comeback now.

Alicia Miller was in jail for almost a year before coming to Lennon House. 'I felt I needed to better myself,' she said. (Laura Meader/CBC)

Her room has photos of her kids on the dresser. They now live with her parents but she's making a plan to get them back full time.

"I want to live a sober life," she said. "I want to be the mom I used to be."

On the mirror, there's another photo of her brother, who died of an overdose. They are motivators for her.

"I'm working on myself, working for that better life," she said.

She's also hoping to take a peer support course and eventually work in addictions support.

She said Lennon House has been what she needs and compliments Young for her work in getting the home started.

"She's done great work here," she said. "My life is amazing right now."

Government and donor funds helping

The home is full right now — since opening two years ago it's welcomed almost 100 residents, including people who are at the home now.

Young said not everyone is able to complete the programs and some do relapse.

"When people come here we do everything we can for them, and then it's up to them," she said.

Twenty-three people have officially graduated.

Donors provide about $100,000 dollars in funding, and government provides $375,000 every year.

Young knows it's not easy but she said there's definitely a need for Lennon House.

"There's always a wait-list," she said.

The board is now hoping to expand by adding tiny homes next door to the property for people who have completed the program but still need supports and housing.