Lennon House receives 30 pounds of lobster from anonymous donor
'An extremely generous donation'
Residents at a temporary home for Islanders recovering from addictions and co-occurring mental health disorders were treated to 30 pounds of lobster this week thanks to an anonymous donation.
Erin Henry, chef at Lennon House in Rustico, P.E.I., said the donor told staff they'd won a Lobster P.E.I. contest and wanted to pass their winnings along to Lennon House.
She said residents were "really excited" about the donation.
"We're a not-for-profit, so we don't really have the budget to buy lobster for our residents generally. We're in a pretty tight budget for food."
'Really, really grateful'
In addition to providing care for addiction and mental health disorders, staff at Lennon House also offer residents education on general life skills.
Henry hosts a weekly food skills class for residents where they learn easy recipes, basic nutrition and budgeting.
We learned how to chop up a lobster and eat it and all the different parts that you can get out of it.- Erin Henry, chef at Lennon House
"This week we learned all about lobster and we learned how to chop up a lobster and eat it and all the different parts that you can get out of it, that you can eat," said Henry.
Henry said Lennon House is "really, really grateful" to the anonymous lobster donor.
"It was an extremely generous donation."
