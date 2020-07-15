Emergency session of legislature ends, budget passes, COVID-19 deficit and all

Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry wore a face mask as she walked into the legislative chamber shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday to bring to an end the 28-day emergency sitting of the Prince Edward Island Legislature.

The emergency session began May 26.

The sitting of the house, originally intended to last just a day or two to pass emergency bills related to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, included passing of a budget with what the premier called an "unprecedented" deficit.

The budget passed unopposed in a vote Tuesday night.

"I think everybody realized how important it was for the expenditures to be made and I think all three parties acted accordingly," said Premier Dennis King.

The budget included a $173 million deficit, with spending intended to battle the economic fallout of the pandemic.

"Government has a lot on their plate with this budget going forward and we'll see what happens," said Sonny Gallant, interim Liberal leader.

Opposition leader Peter Bevan-Baker of the Green Party was not immediately available for comment Tuesday night.

He and other Green MLAs brought forward a motion Tuesday night urging government to build a "stronger, more resilient post-COVID Island." The motion passed, but Bevan-Baker expressed disappointment that no members of government joined debate on the subject.

The emergency session also saw the minority Conservative government try and fail to expand powers under emergency measures legislation.

"It seemed to be a little more than what was needed," said Gallant.

MLAs are slated to return to the House in the fall, unless another emergency session is needed.

In 2021, evening sessions of the legislature will come to an end. The termination of this long-standing practice generated intense debate during the emergency session.

