P.E.I. launches new program to help primary care providers connect with specialists

P.E.I.'s health minister has high hopes for a new program aimed at making it easier for medical specialists to talk to primary care providers about patient care.

Mark McLane announced the program in the legislature Tuesday.

The Virtual Hallway platform lets nurse practitioners and family doctors schedule a time to connect with a specialist over the phone, at no cost to them.

During these consultations, primary care providers can ask specialists for advice on treatment and discuss a patient's medical history.

"Through the brief consultation, specialists will provide input on a patient's condition and care plan, which will also ensure appropriate referrals to follow-up services in person are made," McLane said.

The minister said that so far, 72 primary care providers and 21 specialists have signed on to use the platform, which he called "transformative to our health-care system." Since the program launched last month, there have been 32 consultations, he added.

'Virtual Hallway is transformative to our health-care system and is an innovative way to deliver care for Islanders and primary care providers,' says Health Minister Mark McLane. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

So far, primary care providers can book consultations with more than a dozen types of specialists, including specialists in psychiatry, medical oncology, obstetrics and gynecology and pediatrics.

Specialists can indicate their availability on the platform so time slots can vary from day to day.

McLane said the plan is to expand the program to also include off-Island specialists in the coming months.

Do physicians have the time?

Speaking in the legislature after the announcement, Opposition Leader Hal Perry said he's looking forward to seeing how the program works in practice.

"Many doctors are requesting more supports and resources because they feel overwhelmed at times," Perry said. "I welcome anything that can help alleviate some of those pressures."

Liberal Leader Hal Perry says he would welcome any move that helps alleviate some of the pressures family doctors and nurse practitioners are facing on the Island. (CBC)

However, Green Party Leader Peter Bevan-Baker raised some concerns he's hearing from physicians who are worried the new platform might make communication even more complicated.

"We all know how difficult it is to get a hold of a doctor on the telephone. It's not a simple thing to do," Bevan-Baker said.

He said he has no doubt this program will help patients, but he's hearing from primary care physicians who are concerned about where they will find the time in their day to schedule consultations.

"We have to make sure that it works for patients [but] also that it works for frontline providers," he said.