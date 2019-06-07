Legislature staff prepares for their 1st P.E.I. minority government sitting

As P.E.I.'s 26 elected MLAs get ready for the first legislative sitting of a new government, there's a lot of work going on behind the scenes, as staff at the legislature prepare for the Island's first minority government in modern times.

The spring session of the legislature will begin on Thursday, June 13.

"As in all sittings, we are preparing, we're getting documents ready, we're bringing on sessional staff, we're making sure that the chamber is ready and administrative matters like that, to make sure that we're ready," said Clerk of the Legislative Assembly Joseph Jeffrey.

Clerk of the Legislative Assembly Joseph Jeffrey, says the staff is working to get everything ready for the first session of the new minority government. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

In the coming days, the seats in the legislative assembly in the Coles building will be rearranged, to accommodate a new configuration of MLAs.

Jeffrey said just as before, government members will sit on the right, and Opposition and third party members will sit on the left of the chamber.

Finding room for the 3 parties

However the largest third party ever on the Island does mean a need for new office space.

The PC government offices are on the third floor of the Coles building.

The Green Party moved to the second floor, and the Liberals are taking over a newly expanded space in the basement — along with additional space across the street.

There's so much time during the sitting day that can be allocated, and the bulk of the non-government time goes to Opposition as it always has. — Joseph Jeffrey

While the third party Liberals will have six seats, their allocated time to speak in the House will likely be fairly limited. Jeffrey said the House leaders have reached a tentative agreement, which will be similar to the last sitting.

"There's so much time during the sitting day that can be allocated, and the bulk of the non-government time goes to Opposition as it always has. And then private government members will have some time, in addition to the members of the third party," said Jeffrey.

MLA's are moving into their new office spaces before the start of the legislature session. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

While the numbers are more evenly spread out between the parties than in the past, Jeffrey said as the presumptive Official Opposition, the Green Party does take on a larger role.

"The Official Opposition really is the main opposition party for holding government to account in our legislatures."

Session start expanded

The start of the session itself will take longer than usual this year. The swearing in of members, election of the speaker, and the speech from the throne will be spread out over two days, instead of one.

"It takes the pressure off a little bit. It's a lot to fit into one day," said Jeffrey.

That means the first regular sitting of the House will be the following week, on Tuesday, June 18.

Space was repurposed the ground floor of the Coles building to make room for the additional third party MLAs. (Sarah MacMillan/CBC)

Most years, the spring sitting would already be over by this time, but Jeffrey said a later start doesn't necessarily mean it will be short.

"Does the nice weather affect things? Sure it does. But I think there is still a substantial amount of business to get through, and we're anticipating at least a month."

More P.E.I. news