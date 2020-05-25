P.E.I. Legislature returning for emergency spring sitting

The P.E.I. Legislature resumes Tuesday for an emergency spring sitting.

The regular spring sitting of the legislature, which was supposed to start April 7, was suspended because of COVID-19.

Tuesday's emergency sitting will mark the first meeting of P.E.I.'s elected officials since the pandemic hit the province.

"I am waiving the requirement of 60 days notice for the opening of the sitting," said Speaker Colin LaVie in a written statement.

The legislature will handle special spending due to the pandemic, along with the government's response to it.

"It's important that the Legislature resumes safely as part of the government response to the COVID-19 pandemic, respecting the public health guidance from the Chief Public Health Office," said government house leader Sidney MacEwen in a release.

Desks have been appropriately spaced out and transparent Plexiglas has been installed at the P.E.I. Legislature due to COVID-19. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

All 27 of P.E.I.'s MLAs will meet, but the chamber will look different at the George Coles Building. Desks have been appropriately spaced out for physical distancing and transparent Plexiglas has been installed. The public gallery and media section have been removed.

There is also a new media tent outside of the building for the media to conduct interviews.

All three parties have agreed on the business they'll handle in this sitting. The session will include motions for appointments of a new information and privacy commissioner and a child and youth advocate. The government will also have a motion for the appointment of a new auditor general.

Government will go over P.E.I's response to the pandemic and how much money has been spent dealing with COVID-19 and table acts to amend the employment standards, the public health and the emergency measures acts.

There will also be discussion on having the standing committee on rules, regulations, private bills research how to bring proceedings online — something MLAs have said they would like to see put in place by fall.

Official Opposition amendments

The Official Opposition plans to table some act amendments.



"The Official Opposition is pleased to finally be able to question government directly and openly on its response to the COVID-19 and its plans to reopen the economy," said Opposition house leader Hannah Bell in a release.

The Greens hope to amend the Employment Standards Act, the Rental of Residential Property Act and the Audit Act.

In the release, the Official Opposition said an amendment to the Audit Act will aim to empower the auditor general to audit third-party organizations that receive government funds or provide services on behalf of government. It will also allow the auditor general to report multiple times during the year.

The Greens will also table an act to amend the Emergency Measures Act.

Back at the beginning of May, the P.E.I. Greens said they wanted to see more limits placed on government powers when the Emergency Measures Act is invoked. Government declared a public emergency in mid-April due to the pandemic.

Meeting before 2nd wave

The Liberals will table the Winter Wellness Day Act and hope to bring in acts to amend the Education Act and Lands Protection Act.

"The members of the Liberal caucus are anxious to begin a sitting of the House — because it will be an opportunity for Islanders to hear government's plans to prepare for a potential second wave of the virus," said third party house leader Heath MacDonald.

