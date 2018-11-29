Drivers will now lose licence if they illegally pass a school bus

P.E.I. drivers will now lose their licence if they illegally pass a school bus, Transportation Minister Paula Biggar announced in the legislature Thursday.

Drivers who ignore this law are not allowed on Island roads. — Paula Biggar

School bus drivers, parents and others have been calling for more action on illegal passing for years, ramping up efforts after some vehicles nearly hit children getting on and off buses this fall.

Failing to stop for a school bus will also result in 12 demerit points and the suspension of the driver's licence for three months, plus a $5,000 fine.

The new measures will take effect Dec. 8, Biggar said.

Will need to take a course

"This means drivers who ignore this law are not allowed on Island roads," said Biggar.

Previously, the punishment was typically a fine of $1,000 and eight demerit points.

For a licence to be reinstated, drivers will need to meet with highway safety officials, pay a $100 reinstatement fee and take a defensive driving course within six months of getting their licence back.

Then drivers will be on probation, Biggar said, and if they receive any demerit points within a year of reinstatement, their licence will be suspended.

'Strong solutions'

Biggar said the new measures are one of the recommendations of the standing committee on Infrastructure and Energy.

"We are taking all these recommendations seriously. We will be continuing to work with our police and education partners to implement strong solutions," said Biggar.

She added government is looking at additional prevention and enforcement measures, including raising the demerit points for using a hand-held device while driving.

"We all have a role in ensuring our Island roads are safe and keeping children safe on their way to school and we will continue to work diligently to prevent the dangerous passing of school buses on P.E.I."

More P.E.I. news