Island MLAs to return to legislature Feb. 25

The P.E.I. Legislature is set to resume Feb. 25, Premier Dennis King said in a news release.

"Much of our focus over the last 10 months has been on getting through the pandemic, while keeping Islanders safe and healthy. Now that vaccinations are rolling out, the finish line is in sight," King said. "It is important for government to articulate our vision for a strong recovery for our province."

The spring session will include the 2021-2022 operating budget, which will be introduced in the days following the speech from the throne.

20 pieces of legislation

Government also plans to introduce approximately 20 pieces of legislation, the release said.

"Our government will continue to collaborate with the other parties, and house leaders will meet this Thursday to begin the process of collecting input for the throne speech," King said.

The fall sitting of the legislature ended on Dec. 4.

The Progressive Conservatives have a majority government with 14 seats. The Green Party has eight, and the Liberals five.

More from CBC P.E.I.