'Excited to learn as much as I can': Pages return to P.E.I. Legislature

Members of the legislative assembly have returned to the chamber for the fall sitting and this time the pages are returning with them.

The page program at the Legislative Assembly of P.E.I. was put on hold during the emergency sitting this spring because of concerns about COVID-19.

But, the pages have returned to the chamber for the fall sitting and staff at the legislature say everyone is happy to welcome them back.

"I've been hearing from the Speaker of the legislative assembly and members that they're really pleased to have pages back into the building and participating in the program," said assistant clerk Emily Doiron.

"They really add to the atmosphere of the proceedings here at the legislative assembly," she said.

The page program allows Grade 11 and 12 students from across the Island to work in the legislature, helping members, clerks and the speaker with various duties. Doiron said there are 12 pages involved in the program this year.

She said there will be a few new rules to follow in the chamber this sitting.

Some changes to the rules

Doiron said pages will have to wear masks while in the chamber and the hallways of the Coles Building.

She also said there will be fewer pages working each shift to create more space for physical distancing.

For this sitting, pages are also adding some new cleaning procedures to their list of duties.

"In addition to their regular duties, we do have pages assisting with cleaning and sanitizing in the chamber just to ensure that we're meeting our COVID-19 protocols," Doiron said.

Doiron said pages will still be responsible for delivering documents to clerks in the chamber and passing notes between members. She said pages also assist with clerks in their offices with things like filing and photocopying.

But most importantly, she said pages will still get to experience the legislature from the floor of the chamber.

"I think it's an excellent opportunity for young people to see what goes on here at the Legislative Assembly and that local politics, provincial politics really do play a large role in the lives of Islanders," she said.

"They get to see that first hand sitting on the floor, they see questions being asked of government, they see debate happening on legislation and estimates, and debate happening on important matters that affect all Islanders."

Family history in the house

One page participating in the program this year said she has a unique connection to the Legislative Assembly, which made the return of the program even more important to her.

Nicole Lawlor, a Grade 12 student from Three Oaks Senior High School, spent her first day in the legislature on Friday and said Island politics runs in her family.

She is a descendent of Cornelius Howatt, who was first elected as an MLA in 1859 and served as speaker of the house from 1874-1876. Today, his portrait hangs in the legislative chamber.

"I feel quite honoured to see so many generations of Islanders, especially from my family, that have had an impact on our Island and our way of life here. And to be apart of that atmosphere is a pretty good experience," Lawlor said.

"I'm here to learn and I'm very excited to learn as much as I can."

