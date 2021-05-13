Opposition asks how government will address issues raised by Health PEI CEO

The leader of the Official Opposition wants to know how government plans to help address issues within the health-care system raised by the acting CEO of Health PEI.

Peter Bevan-Baker raised the issue in the legislature Thursday, referring to an interview with Dr. Michael Gardam that aired on CBC News: Compass Wednesday night.

In it, Gardam said a shortage of surgeons in Summerside is one of several crises the health authority is dealing with. He also pointed to the strain put on health-care workers due to a lack of staffing resources as being one of the predominant issues P.E.I.'s health system is currently facing.

"Dr. Gardam used some unusually blunt phrases to describe the medical system over which he now presides, describing it on one occasion as a game of whack-a-mole where it feels like he's constantly putting out fires," Bevan-Baker said.

Gardam said he plans to get to the bottom of why some physicians aren't staying on the Island and in the legislature Bevan-Baker asked Premier Dennis King how he plans to help address these issues.

"Is your government now willing to own the bad stuff that has happened and are you ready to make it better?" Bevan-Baker asked.

'Not in crisis'

King said the province is committed to addressing the health-care issues Gardam raised and he wants to make the changes that need to be made. He said government is taking direction from professionals like Gardam and is trying to use an expert approach that puts the patient first when delivering services.

"We have challenges here that are important to be addressed, we're working to address them, we're not afraid or running from them," he said.

"As a matter of fact we're running head on into them Mr. Speaker trying to make it better but as the minister and I continually said there are isolated challenges here that need to be addressed but we're not in crisis," King said.

Addressing King's response, Bevan-Baker said crisis was a word Gardam had used to describe some situations within P.E.I.'s health-care system.

King also said it's been more than a year since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, which is putting strain on health-care systems globally, as well as here on P.E.I.

Ombudsperson for health care

During the interview, Gardam also said he'd like to ensure patient concerns and complaints are heard and properly addressed by Health PEI and raised the idea of a designated ombudsperson for health care. In the legislature PC MLA Zack Bell asked Minister of Health Ernie Hudson if this is something the department is considering.

Hudson said discussions are happening within the department about potentially creating an ombudsperson position, but those discussions are in the very early stages.

"It's certainly at this point very preliminary," Hudson said.

He said the ombudsperson would work alongside the patient navigator, who helps people access the health-care services they need, and handle any complaints or concerns any patients may have about their experiences.

"We need to learn from experiences both positive and challenging ones."

Hudson said while discussions about this position are happening, he could not say if or when the role could be created.

