P.E.I. to cover cost of language proficiency tests for nurses

The P.E.I. government will now reimburse the cost of taking an English proficiency test for registered nurses and licensed practical nurses who need one before they can start to work in the province.

Health and Wellness Minister Mark McLane announced the plan in the legislature Wednesday, saying: "I know that cost can be a barrier."

McLane said many nurses who move here from other countries require an English language proficiency test in order to register to work in the province.

Candidates can choose either the Canadian English Language Benchmark Assessment for Nurses (CELBAN) or the International English Language Testing System (IELTS).

Fees for the assessments can be as high as $425, McLane said.

In order to be eligible for the reimbursement, the province says people must confirm they are living on P.E.I. by providing two pieces of I.D. They need to have either taken a test already or applied to take a test.

People who have taken an English language test within one year of submitting an application for reimbursement will be covered.

The province will reimburse up to two test fees per person, but only one unsuccessful attempt will be covered.