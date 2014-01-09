Greens urge P.E.I. government to support those with long COVID as health orders lifted

P.E.I.'s Green Party is urging the government to provide supports for those suffering from long COVID as the province's isolation health orders come to an end.

Long COVID, as outlined on the Health P.E.I. website, is a catch-all term for a range of post-infection health impacts, such as fatigue, shortness of breath, coughing, brain fog, depression, anxiety, headaches, sleep problems and more for weeks, months or years.

P.E.I. does not have policy in place to help those with long-term problems. As of 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, the mandatory isolation requirement for COVID-19 in P.E.I. is over and has been replaced with "strong recommendations to protect yourself," according to a government release. In the same release, the province says influenza rates and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) are on the rise.

Green MLA Hannah Bell questioned Health and Wellness Minister Ernie Hudson Wednesday, asking what government is doing for people with long COVID — especially as the public health order is now lifted.

"Your government has known for months that Islanders were at real risk of chronic illness through COVID infection, but you have done nothing and stayed silent. Why aren't you sharing this critical information with Islanders?" Bell asked.

"I hear a question like this, and to me, what I read into that question is that the opposition, they do not have faith in the information that is provided, put out there from CPHO, from our Chief Public Health Officer," Hudson replied.

"With regard to long COVID, I am not going to stand and say that we're going to have clinics, but I do have complete confidence in the direction that we are guided in by CPHO."

'There is a real concern'

Earlier this year, Bell introduced a motion calling on government to recognize long COVID as a social and health-care issue. It was passed unanimously in the legislature.

The motion also asked government to establish a dedicated long COVID clinic, which hasn't yet happened (motions do not bind government to take specific action. They are a call to action.)

Bell told CBC News after question period Wednesday that she's disappointed there has been little movement from government to mobilize and help people with long COVID.

"There's a real concern in the community and the health-care community about the impact now and in the future for long COVID," she said. "It's a disabling event for many people. This is not 'Oh, you'll get over it.' This is really really significant health impacts."

Green MLA Hannah Bell says the province's long COVID website should be expanded and government needs to put policy in place immediately to give people support. (Rick Gibbs/CBC)

New Brunswick recently launched its own website on long COVID, including a list of symptoms, self-care tips for people suffering from the condition, as well as advice for their loved ones. That website arrived after a New Brunswick advocacy group released hundreds of pages of government documents and emails regarding long COVID, obtained through a right to information request.

P.E.I. has a long COVID website as well, but Bell said it should be expanded and the province needs to put policy in place immediately to give people with long COVID disability supports, medical leave, employment insurance and other relevant programs.

"We need a policy, a clear simple policy, as soon as possible from this government and then the minister can get out of the way," Bell said.

"Because that policy will empower the people who actually deliver health care to be able to act, and that means people can be diagnosed and at the minimum they can get the financial supports they made need."