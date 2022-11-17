P.E.I. government on the fence over giving tenants legal right to pets in rentals

The province is on the fence about an ask by the Greens to give tenants the legal right to have animals in their rental homes.

The Greens plan to introduce an amendment to the province's Residential Tenancy Act to include a ban on no-pet clauses in rental agreements. That amendment, if passed, would give tenants the right to have pets in their home.

At the moment, it's at a landlord's discretion whether or not to allow pets in their rentals. The amendment will be introduced this week or early next, according to Green MLA Karla Bernard.

(Ken Linton/CBC)

She's been advocating for the change over social media, and has spoken to the minister responsible about the issue.

"We've heard from so many people who are in situations right now that have led to housing insecurity because they weren't able to have their pets," Bernard said.

"We hear it increasingly, and it surprised me actually how many people are choosing to live in their cars, live in their tents because that's where they can have their pets."

The P.E.I. Humane Society has seen a 134 per cent increase in the number of animal surrenders this year. The organization said previously that it would like to see a provision in the P.E.I. Residential Tenancy Act similar to what Ontario introduced in 2006 — which prevents landlords from disallowing tenants to have pets.

"Pets, we know, are more than just animals, they're loved ones, they're part of a family and they offer huge emotional supports for people," Bernard said. "Who doesn't want that?"

'I'm really struggling with this one'

Housing and Social Development Minister Matthew MacKay said he sees both the tenants' and landlords' arguments and he's unsure which side he stands on at the moment.

'There's a whole bunch of issues, there's not an easy path and we're trying to work through them,' Minister Matthew MacKay says. (Ken Linton/CBC)

"I'm really struggling with this one, because you'll have someone who has their lifelong friend as a pet that wants to take with them and then you'll have another individual that has seven dogs," MacKay said. "Every situation is different and this is where I'm really struggling on this one because there's not an easy path forward on this."

MacKay said other things to consider are the damage a pet may cause to a unit, other tenants' allergies, what type of animals would be considered pets — MacKay said he's been asked about potbelly pigs — as well as people who may be fearful of dogs.

"There's a whole bunch of issues, there's not an easy path and we're trying to work through them," he said.

"This is where I think the landlords need to have some of the discretion, this is their units. Certainly if they feel that they're comfortable with allowing pets in their apartment, I'll certainly support that, I just don't think I should be the one forcing them and telling them to do so."