Opposition presses P.E.I. government to increase transparency around workplace deaths

The Opposition is calling on the provincial government to be more transparent around workplace deaths following the death of a worker at a job site in Cavendish, P.E.I.

During question period Wednesday, Green MLA Trish Altass pressed Economic Development Minister Bloyce Thompson to increase transparency around workplace deaths — something the P.E.I. Federation of Labour has been asking for in recent years.

"The previous minister stated last sitting that was something his department was working on. Question to the minister, what changes have been since then to increase transparency around workplace deaths, so we can do everything possible to prevent another tragedy like this from ever happening again on P.E.I.?"

Thompson responded: "It's a very sad situation, two incidents in one week, Mr. Speaker, my thoughts and prayers go to the family of those victims and I know Workers Compensation was on site right away to investigate this and I'll make sure that the information will be provided to the federation as quickly as possible."

Last Wednesday, a worker at a Curran & Briggs job site in Cavendish died. Earlier that week, an employee of the same company was injured after an explosion at the asphalt plant on West Drive.

Labour groups have been asking the government to provide more information around workplace deaths, like how workers have died, what industries employed them, or what follow-up, if any, took place to try to prevent similar deaths in future.

'It's absolutely heartbreaking'

Altass told CBC News she'd been asking for this from government for years, and repeatedly has fallen short on getting answers. Wednesday's question period was no different.

"I had expected at this point to hear an update," she said.

"It's absolutely heartbreaking to think there's a worker who lost his life last week, who won't be returning to his family is an absolute tragedy. It's unacceptable."

'I had expected at this point to hear an update,' Green MLA Trish Altass says.

As well as urging government to be more transparent following a workplace death, Altass said she wants to see the Occupation Health and Safety Act overhauled, to legislate more standardized training for workers, more equipment safety reviews as well as fully defining the role of supervisor — which is not currently defined in the act.

Thompson said Workers Compensation is looking into the recent death in the province, and that organization is the main point of contact for all such investigations.

'You don't ever want to see this happen [workplace deaths], and we have to try and prevent this the best we can,' says Economic Development Minister Bloyce Thompson.

Regarding government openness following a workplace death, Thompson said that's something to consider for the future.

"We will definitely try to release anything that can be released going forward for more transparency, but there is a fine line for personal information," he said.

"You don't ever want to see this happen [workplace deaths], and we have to try and prevent this the best we can."