MLAs unanimously pass motion urging government take closer look at long-COVID

MLAs unanimously passed a motion in the P.E.I. Legislature Wednesday urging government to do more to understand the effects of long-COVID and how to support those experiencing it.

Long-COVID is a condition that arises within three months of a COVID-19 infection and lasts at least two months. As many as 30 per cent of people who have had COVID-19 are believed to develop long-COVID, a condition with symptoms including, fatigue, rapid heartbeat, shortness of breath, cognitive difficulties, chronic pain, sensory abnormalities and muscle weakness.

The motion was introduced by Green MLA Hannah Bell and calls on government to recognize long-COVID as a social and health-care issue. She said the primary goal is to get policy-makers and health officials talking about it and how the province plans to prepare to manage it.

"I've been hearing from more and more constituents about how concerned they are about this next phase of the story," Bell told CBC News while speaking outside of the chamber.

A clinic that's dedicated to this would allow people to go directly to a place where they can be diagnosed. — Green MLA Hannah Bell

Bell said research about how to manage long-COVID is happening elsewhere across the country and the motion urges government to work with health-care professionals in other provinces to determine best practices for dealing with the illness.

"Past experience with past pandemics has taught us that you cannot ignore what happens after the initial pandemic runs it's course," she said.

"We need Public Health to be talking about those next steps even though we're still dealing with the current space. And we need government to be recognizing what planning has to be put in place, what the impact could be."

Creation of a long-COVID clinic

The motion also calls on government to establish a dedicated long-COVID clinic in the province to diagnose, treat and provide support to people experiencing symptoms.

Bell said because those symptoms are so diverse, people may not recognize that they are experiencing long-COVID. She also said for the many Islanders without a family doctor, accessing treatment can be a challenge.

Health Minister Ernie Hudson thanked Bell for putting forward the motion and told the legislative chamber it had his support. (Legislative Assembly of P.E.I.)

"There are barriers in place right now for people to get access to heath care. A clinic that's dedicated to this would allow people to go directly to a place where they can be diagnosed, taken seriously," she said.

"Then get the treatment they need which may come from more than one service provider."

Health Minister Ernie Hudson thanked Bell for bringing the motion forward when it was tabled in the legislature and said it had his support.

"Receiving a diagnosis of COVID-19 as many Islanders have experienced can certainly be scary, it can be traumatic," he said.

"We know that not every case will recover completely and some people do experience the long-term effects of COVID."

He said health-care providers on P.E.I. will soon receive up-to-date information about the condition and about identifying long-COVID in accordance with Canadian Institute of Health Information guidelines. He said P.E.I. is also part of a national chronic disease working group that aims to monitor long-COVID across the country.

While the motion received unanimous support within the legislature, it doesn't bind government to take specific action. Bell said she will continue to ask government for updates on what it's doing to address long-COVID and keep conversations about it happening within the legislature.

"We need to take this seriously, we need to hear our leaders in health care taking this seriously," she said.

"We need to see some tangible action that they're going to do something."